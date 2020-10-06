1/
EUGENIA S. CARLOS
1921 - 2020
Eugenia S. Carlos, of El Centro, born in San Antonio Texas on September 16, 1921 to Gregorio and Luisa Soriano, oldest of nine siblings, passed away on September 7, 2020 short of her 99th birthday. Eugenia was committed to family always there with love, guidance and support. Her greatest love were her grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren. Eugenia and Jose's descendants are upward of 150 ranging five generations. She was not only amazing, but also the strongest, most selfless person who was always caring for others before herself. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, reading, sewing and most of all cooking for her family. She was greatly loved and leaves a great void in her family. Eugenia was preceded in death by her husband, Jose M. Carlos; grandchild, Annette Carlos; daughter-in-law, Annemarie Carlos and great-grandchildren, Tabatha Perez and Ashley (Phylicia) Barron. Her greatest accomplishment and love was her family. Eugenia and Jose Carlos had 12 children, twins, Arturo Carlos (Annemarie), Bertha Thomas (Ron), following are, Jose Carlos, Gloria Carlos (Jorge), Robert Carlos, Mark Carlos (Betsy), Gracie Aguirre (Ricardo), Olivia Messick (Jim), Edward Carlos (Linda), Mary Lou Carlos, D. Carlos, Leticia Hernandez (Ernesto). Services for Eugenia will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Hems Mortuary in El Centro from 8 to 10 a.m. followed by a short service at Evergreen Cemetery. Psalm 48-14 For this God is our God for ever and ever, he will be our guide even to the end. May you rest in peace.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Guest Book sponsored by Hems Brothers Mortuary

0 entries
