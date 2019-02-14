Home

Sacred Heart Catholic Church
402 South Imperial Ave.
Brawley, CA 92227
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Brawley, CA
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Brawley, CA
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Brawley, CA
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
Eustaquio M. Hernandez, 83, of Calipatria passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was born on April 27, 1935 in Valle de Banderas, Nayarit Mexico. He later married Agnes Hernandez. Eustaquio is survived by his wife, Agnes Hernandez; children, Enrique Hernandez, Alejandra Anguiano, Marisela Ruiz; sisters, Raquel Hernandez, Yolanda Olague, Emilia Moreno and grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 8 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley, CA with Rosary being said at 9:30 a.m. Service will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 14, 2019
