Eva Figueroa, 97, of El Centro, CA passed away peacefully in her home from natural causes on October 28, 2019 surrounded by family. Eva was an excellent seamstress, wonderful homemaker, and loved tending to her garden. She was a beautiful daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to all that knew her. She was a devout catholic that regularly attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and a lifetime member of the Mutualistas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alejo and Guadalupe Avila; husband, Raul Figueroa; siblings, Antonio, Marina, Santa, Adan, Cesar and Estela and grandson, Mario Avila Jr. Eva is survived by her sister, Livier Avila; children, Mario and Silvia Avila, Maribel and Ted Olivares, Rocio and Larry McMillan; grandchildren, Theresa, Lorena, David, Cesar, Silvia Mariana, Erika, Cindy, Leslie and Karlee Eva; loving Caregiver, Rosa; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro, CA. Service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 5, 2019