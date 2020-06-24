

Evangelina Marmolejo Silva was born on July 11, 1938 in Belen del Refugio to parents Issac Marmolejo Munoz and Maria Del Refugio Gonzales (Cuca). She was one of seven children: Lupe, Rodolfo (Eleanor), Tiburcio (Teresa), Chaiote (Esther), Antonia (Maximino) and Abel (Estella). Evangelina married Antonio Silva in Belen on November 13, 1954 when they were both only 19 and 16 years old. Together they traveled to Mexicali, Mexico and started their family with Jorge, born in 1955 and Marco Antonio, born in 1956. Both sons sadly passed away as infants. In 1957 they immigrated to El Centro, CA where their remaining four children were born: Antonio (Berenice), Juan (Rosie), Maribel (Pete), and Alfredo. Evangelina loved being Nana to her 9 beautiful grandchildren: Alexis, Alexa, Jonathan, Larissa, Kassandra, Alyssa, Madelynn, Diana and Annamarie. During most of her adult life she worked hard as a homemaker and became well known in her community for being a skilled seamstress. Anything from simple alterations to making beautiful Prom and Wedding dresses was never too difficult for her. Her children all credit her for making sure they always had what was needed. Always making sure there was a good meal on the table and providing them with what was necessary in school, sports and the arts. These activities such as Tennis, Gymnastics, Football, Little League Baseball, Girl Scouts and Violin and Trumpet lessons all played an important foundation for her children for years to come. After a lengthy illness, we sadly lost Evangelina on Sunday, May 31st in Palm Springs, CA. We will forever miss her gentle heart and smile. Our Family would like to thank all of our friends and family for their condolences and support during this sad time. We would especially like to thank her special friend, Lourdes for taking such good care of her these past 5 years. Services will be officiated by Fr. Ed Horning at Hems Mortuary in El Centro on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 9 a.m. followed by a Private burial service at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico.



