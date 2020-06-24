EVANGELINA MARMOLEJO SILVA
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EVANGELINA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Evangelina Marmolejo Silva was born on July 11, 1938 in Belen del Refugio to parents Issac Marmolejo Munoz and Maria Del Refugio Gonzales (Cuca). She was one of seven children: Lupe, Rodolfo (Eleanor), Tiburcio (Teresa), Chaiote (Esther), Antonia (Maximino) and Abel (Estella). Evangelina married Antonio Silva in Belen on November 13, 1954 when they were both only 19 and 16 years old. Together they traveled to Mexicali, Mexico and started their family with Jorge, born in 1955 and Marco Antonio, born in 1956. Both sons sadly passed away as infants. In 1957 they immigrated to El Centro, CA where their remaining four children were born: Antonio (Berenice), Juan (Rosie), Maribel (Pete), and Alfredo. Evangelina loved being Nana to her 9 beautiful grandchildren: Alexis, Alexa, Jonathan, Larissa, Kassandra, Alyssa, Madelynn, Diana and Annamarie. During most of her adult life she worked hard as a homemaker and became well known in her community for being a skilled seamstress. Anything from simple alterations to making beautiful Prom and Wedding dresses was never too difficult for her. Her children all credit her for making sure they always had what was needed. Always making sure there was a good meal on the table and providing them with what was necessary in school, sports and the arts. These activities such as Tennis, Gymnastics, Football, Little League Baseball, Girl Scouts and Violin and Trumpet lessons all played an important foundation for her children for years to come. After a lengthy illness, we sadly lost Evangelina on Sunday, May 31st in Palm Springs, CA. We will forever miss her gentle heart and smile. Our Family would like to thank all of our friends and family for their condolences and support during this sad time. We would especially like to thank her special friend, Lourdes for taking such good care of her these past 5 years. Services will be officiated by Fr. Ed Horning at Hems Mortuary in El Centro on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 9 a.m. followed by a Private burial service at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Service
09:00 AM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved