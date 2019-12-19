|
|
Evelia Gutierrez, 50, of El Centro passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born on September 5, 1969. Evelia was a beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Evelia is survived by her husband, Fernando Gutierrez; parents, Julian and Graciela Cardenas; brother, Manuel Cardenas; sisters, Gricelda Bethel, Elizabeth Ramirez, Ofelia Williams, and lots of nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses 328 Camacho Rd., Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 19, 2019