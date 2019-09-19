|
Evelyn Jo Davenport, 80, of Westmorland passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born on November 16, 1938 in Texarkana, Arkansas and later married Willis Dallas Hubbard on August 16, 1956. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Rogers of El Centro, CA, Janet Hubbard of El Centro, CA and Rosselyn Hubbard of Westmorland, CA and son, Victor Hubbard of El Centro, CA. Memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Pastor Apostle Michael Minnix.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 19, 2019