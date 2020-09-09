

Evelyn Mata Mendoza, 63, of Brawley, California passed away on August 16, 2020. She was born in Brawley, California on January 22, 1957 to Joe and Oralia Mata. Evelyn was a devoted loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Evelyn was the eldest daughter of eight siblings. She valued family ethics, loved everyone unconditionally and continued to teach her children Larry, Valerie, Justin and Clarrina to be kind, forgiving, and most importantly to "treat others how you would want to be treated". In her early years Evelyn attended Miguel Hidalgo, Witter, Barbra Worth and graduated B.U.H.S class of 1975. Evelyn was a known activist in her community fighting for not only equal rights but female rights as well, she marched with Cesar Chavez in the early 70's which she never let her children forget. Evelyn always taught her kids to stand up for what they believe in know matter what it takes and she was a firm believer in doing whatever you put your mind to. Evelyn was a very hard worker and loved caring for others. She was the complete definition of an empath. At the start of her career Evelyn worked as a teaching assistant for the Brawley school district and found joy in teaching children and studying early childhood development. She went back to school in the evenings to get her CNA/HHA certification and continued working for the school district as a CNA/HHA for 22 years. Evelyn gave pride in her career in nursing, she worked for I.C.O.E. for many years and also worked for Dr. Ehman's office as well as P.M.H. After retiring from I.C.O.E. she went back to continue her passion for education. Evelyn attended I.V.C. where she pushed herself to earn her certification in human relations. This was one of the most joyful times in her life, she loved history, anthropology and psychology. Evelyn loved being apart of the college community and made many friends from every age group. Evelyn loved traveling to new places, riding Harley's, taking casino trips with her sisters and spending time with her family. Evelyn was an amazing cook and would make her signature dishes which included her fried chicken, curry chicken and her famous potato salad. Evelyn loved music, everything from country to her all time favorite band Journey. Evelyn was a very strong, loving, caring, independent, resilient woman. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and the Imperial Valley Community. Her family will forever cherish all the memories and amazing times they got to be apart of and will forever keep her memory alive, she will be forever cherished in our hearts! "The ladder you have climbed is the journey you have made!" by: Evelyn Mendoza. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawence Mendoza; mother Oralia Mata and brother, Joe Mata II. She is survived by her sons, Lawrence and Justin Mendoza; daughters, Valerie Mendoza Valladolid and Clarrina Mendoza; father, Joe Mata; sisters, Sandra, Irene, Monica and Rosemary; brother Ruben Mata; many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA.



