

Farris M. Garrison, (GG) of El Centro passed away on January 23, 2019 at her home in San Diego from Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. She was born in Oplin, Texas on February 3, 1933. At age 14 she moved to Casa Grande, AZ where she would go on to work for cotton gin harvesting cotton. She also worked at the local drug store serving fountain drinks and this is also where she met the love of her life, Ores Garrison. They married in the summer of 1955 in Eloy, AZ and eventually moved to Drop 4 in Holtville. She served as a Sunday school teacher. Deaconess and wedding planner at First Christian Church in El Centro. She was a devoted homemaker, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She later moved to San Diego where she would go on to live the rest of her life. She loved looking at the ocean. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ores Garrison; son, Ben Garrison; sister, Lyndall; brothers, Boise and Melvin. She is survived by her sister, Robbie Baugh of Phoenix; son, Brad Garrison and Elisa Garrison of El Centro; daughter, Lynnette Garrison of San Diego; 6 grandchildren from Phoenix, Escondido, El Centro and San Diego; and 6 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at El Centro First Christian Church with Pastor Ed Sempsrott officiating. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary