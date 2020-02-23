Home

FAVIO HARO


1985 - 2020
Favio Haro, 34, of Calexico passed on February 6, 2020. The only son of Edme and Fabio Haro and first grandchild of Socorro Bermudez and Roberto "Virulas" Flores. He was preceded by his father, Fabio; grandparents, Socorro and Virulas and other relations in Calexico and Mexicali. A Calexico High Bulldog and an IVC Arab, he overcame hurdles with courage, precision, tenacity and perseverance, living life and his dreams. A sports enthusiast, guru information technologist and independent traveler, he is loved and survived by his mother, uncles, aunts, cousins, grandmother, and friends in Calexico, Imperial, El Centro, Mexicali, Ensenada, Las Vegas, Murrieta, Mishikawa, Pomona, Ontario, Escondido, San Diego, Texas, Sacramento, Oroville, Redwood City, Hawaii and Los Angeles areas. Edme Haro and Past, Present and Future Relations welcome you to Favio Haros memorial visitation on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary, 1820 N. Imperial Ave., Calexico, CA 92231 760-357-3757. Wear your favorite Sports Jersey.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 23, 2020
