FELICIDAD TOMBOC
1945 - 2020
Felicidad Tomboc, 75, of Brawley passed away on July 24, 2020 from natural causes. She was born on June 19, 1945 in San Juan, La Union. Philippines. Felicidad was an Elementary School Teacher at Calipatria Unified School District for over 30 years and was an Elementary School Teacher in the Philippines. Felicidad is survived by her son, Danny Tomboc; daughter-in-law, Gracie Tomboc; grandchildren, Alexces Tomboc, DJ Tomboc and Felicity Tomboc. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 6 p.m at Frye Chapel and Mortuary 799 CA Hwy 86. Brawley, CA. 92227. Graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery 4700 Hovely Rd. Brawley, CA.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 30, 2020.
