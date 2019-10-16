Home

Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Josephs Church
Holtville, CA
FERNANDO ACOSTA


1953 - 2019
FERNANDO ACOSTA Obituary
Fernando Acosta, 66, of Mexicali B.C/Holtville, CA passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Fernando was born on January 26, 1953, in Mexicali BC, Mx. He is survived by his wife, Maria Josefina Arelio; daughters, Karla (David) Mercado Acosta and Karina Acosta; son, Fernando Emoe Acosta; grandchildren, David Mercado and Azul Mercado. A viewing will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA. A funeral mass will be held On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Josephs Church in Holtville, CA. Any motorcyclist who would like to help honor Fernando, a motorcycle enthusiast, is welcome to join the funeral procession from the mortuary to church on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from around 9:30 a.m. approximately to 10:00 a.m.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 16, 2019
