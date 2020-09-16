

Fernando A. Velasquez, 80, of El Centro, CA, passed August 26, 2020, at El Centro Regional Medical Center due to the China virus and underlying health issues. Fernando and siblings grew up on Mary Avenue in Calexico, and he graduated from Calexico High School Class of 1959, where he made many lifelong friendships that he was still enjoying. Fernando was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. While he tried his best to be stationed in or near California, the powers that be sent him to Iceland, Greenland, Winnemucca, Nevada, and eventually Iowa. While stationed in Iowa, he married Patricia Walling in February 1965, and they raised two beautiful children. After his service, Fernando studied at IVC, earning an AA. Fernando was a well known and very respected auto mechanic in the Valley, retiring from Sears Automotive in the early 1990's. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and never missed an opening Dove season with his friends. He was also an Elder of the Mt. Signal Muzzleloaders. Fernando was preceded in death by his father Efren; mother Tomasa, and his siblings Frank, Carmen and Richard. He is survived by his longtime companion, Connie Nolta; sister Consuelo (Cheli) (Wilo); son Victor and three grandsons Ramon, Francisco, and Victor, all of Abilene, TX; daughter Tammy of Rogers, Arkansas; his nieces, nephews, cousins, and so many friends who will miss that beautiful smile and laugh! Fernando is also survived by extended families Doug, Beth, and Kadyn Struckmeyer of Imperial and Rob, Jen, and Kaitlyn Bennett of Tucson, AZ. No services scheduled at this time.





