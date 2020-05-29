Fernando Caro, 93, of Alpine, CA passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 of natural causes in San Diego. He was born on November 21, 1926 in Brawley and later married Isabel Eros on January 19, 1949 in Brawley. Mr Caro was a welder/mechanic for over 30 years in Brawley, he loved Fishing, Hunting and Boxing. Fernando is survived by his wife, Isabel Caro; sons, Paul, Edward and Robert Caro; daughters, Ermalinda Martinez, Margaret Caro and Elizabeth Gonzales. Visitation will be held on Monday June 1, 2020 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley. Graveside service will follow at 9 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. In lieu of flowers make donations to the VFW.



