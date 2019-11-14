Home

1946 - 2019
Fernando Dillon, 73, of El Centro passed away on October 23, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1946 in El Centro and later married Julie Dillon on February 12, 1965 in El Centro. Fernando is survived by his wife, Julie; daughter, Cindy Dillon Kerns; sons, Fernando Dillon Jr. and Corban Dillon; sisters, Kartar Dillon Smith and Rocio Dillon; brother, Piara Dillon; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Kingdom Hall 515 Aten Rd., Imperial, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 14, 2019
