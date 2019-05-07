

Fernando O. Valenzuela passed away at the age of 65 on April 25, 2019 due to Liver Cancer. He transitioned from this world to be with the Lord on that day surrounded by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, and brother. Fernando was born on May 30, 1953 in Mexicali B.C., Mexico to his father Mariano Valenzuela and mother Maria Olmos Valenzuela. At the age of 12 he would immigrate with his family to the U.S. moving to San Jose, CA for a short period before eventually moving to and settling in Calexico, CA. Fernando would go on to attend De Anza Jr. High and graduate from Calexico High School in 1971. After graduating from high school Fernando would enroll in the Army National Guard completing basic training in Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and would serve in the guard from September, 1971 until May, 1977. Fernando would marry his high school sweetheart Linda Preciado on May 17, 1975. They would remain married for almost 44 years and were blessed to have 3 children who would then bless them with 7 grandchildren. Fernando would become widely known through his many years of working in sales most notably his time spent working at McDonald's Department Store, Kirby's Shoes, and the many years his spent working for K.C. Manufacturing & Sales where he would eventually retire from. Fernando is survived through his wife, Linda; his 3 children, Fernando Jr. "Fernie", Clarissa "Clare" (Jorge) and Ricardo "Ricky"; his 7 grandchildren, Georgie, Celeste, Joseph, Matthew, Julian, Joshua, and Joaquin; brother, Mariano; nieces, and nephew Veronica, Mariana and Mariano; his dogs, Rocko and Gigi whom he loved walking everyday. A viewing will be held at Hem's Mortuary in El Centro from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday May 8th. Church Service will be held at New Destiny International Christian Church 202 Cooley Rd, El Centro, CA from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 9th and he will be transferred to Mountain View Cemetery following church service to finally be laid to rest close to his father Mariano Valenzuela and mother Maria Olmos Valenzuela. The Valenzuela Family would like to give special thanks to Adam M. Burgoyne, MD, PhD of Moores Cancer Center in La Jolla, CA for his considerable compassion and excellent medical care throughout Fernando's treatments and fight with Liver Cancer. The Valenzuela family would also like to thank the many of Fernando's family and friends who consistently supported and checked in on him during his final months.