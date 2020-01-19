Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadelupe Church
El Centro, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FERNANDO TAPIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FERNANDO TAPIA


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FERNANDO TAPIA Obituary

Fernando Tapia, 75, of El Centro passed way on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was born on February 20, 1944 in Brawley. Fernando married Gloria V. Tapia on October 30, 1965 in El Centro and was a Profession Truck driver for over 30 years. Fernando was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Valenzuela Tapia. He is survived by his daughter, Monica Tapia-Earnest (Terry) of San Diego, CA; sons, Gregory Tapia (Ana)of San Diego, CA, Steven Tapia (Jill) of San Diego, CA and Fernando P. Tapia, El Centro; grandsons, Steven, Jacob and Connor and granddaughter, Sierra. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro. Mass will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadelupe Church in El Centro and will be officiated by Fr. Dan Nunez.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FERNANDO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -