Fernando Tapia, 75, of El Centro passed way on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was born on February 20, 1944 in Brawley. Fernando married Gloria V. Tapia on October 30, 1965 in El Centro and was a Profession Truck driver for over 30 years. Fernando was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Valenzuela Tapia. He is survived by his daughter, Monica Tapia-Earnest (Terry) of San Diego, CA; sons, Gregory Tapia (Ana)of San Diego, CA, Steven Tapia (Jill) of San Diego, CA and Fernando P. Tapia, El Centro; grandsons, Steven, Jacob and Connor and granddaughter, Sierra. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro. Mass will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadelupe Church in El Centro and will be officiated by Fr. Dan Nunez.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 19, 2020