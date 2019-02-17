Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
FIDENCIO G. TAPIA


FIDENCIO G. TAPIA

1971 - 2019
FIDENCIO G. TAPIA Obituary

Fidencio Tapia, 47, of Brawley passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. He was born on August 14, 1971 in Mexicali, BC, Mexico and later married Melissa Mata on December 15, 2008 in El Centro. He is survived by his parents, Fidencio and Maria Tapia; sister, Maria Flores; brother, Jose Luis Tapia; daughters, Jeovahni, Desiree, Einez, Alyeia and Natalie Tapia; 1 grandchild. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 17, 2019
