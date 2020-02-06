Home

POWERED BY

Services
Our Lady of Guadalupe
135 E 4th St
Calexico, CA 92231
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
135 Fourth St.
Calexico, CA
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
135 Fourth St.
Calexico, CA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Calexico, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORA SAVO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORA M. SAVO


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FLORA M. SAVO Obituary

Flora Savo, 100, of La Mesa, CA passed away on January 9, 2020 of natural causes. She was born on October 26, 1919 in Durango, Mexico. Flora worked for 12 years in El Campo, was a homemaker and live in Calexico for 52 years and La Mesa for 7 years. She was preceded in death by her brothers, sisters, grandson, Mario Jr.; husband, Joseph D. Savo; son, Joseph Jr. and son-in-law, Nereo. Flora is survived by her children, Mario (Belia), Eva, Victor (Elena), Elizabeth (Leonel), Elvira (Stan), Joseph (Karla) and Richard (Rosela); many nieces and nephews, 20 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 135 Fourth St., Calexico, CA. Service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FLORA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -