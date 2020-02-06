|
|
Flora Savo, 100, of La Mesa, CA passed away on January 9, 2020 of natural causes. She was born on October 26, 1919 in Durango, Mexico. Flora worked for 12 years in El Campo, was a homemaker and live in Calexico for 52 years and La Mesa for 7 years. She was preceded in death by her brothers, sisters, grandson, Mario Jr.; husband, Joseph D. Savo; son, Joseph Jr. and son-in-law, Nereo. Flora is survived by her children, Mario (Belia), Eva, Victor (Elena), Elizabeth (Leonel), Elvira (Stan), Joseph (Karla) and Richard (Rosela); many nieces and nephews, 20 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 135 Fourth St., Calexico, CA. Service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 6, 2020