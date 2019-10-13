Home

Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
El Centro, CA
FRANCISCA BERMUDEZ


1948 - 2019
FRANCISCA BERMUDEZ Obituary

Francisca Bermudez, 70, of Seeley, CA passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Jacobs Medical Center in San Diego, CA. Francisca was born on October 4, 1948 in Trincheras, Sonora. She married Gilberto Bermudez on April 18, 1970 in Winterhaven, AZ. Her hobbies included gardening, reading, cuddling with her dogs and turtles and traveling to places like New York City, Grand Canyon and Mexico City. She wished for all of you to stop letting insignificant situations stress you out. Do what is important to you. Relax and enjoy the company of those around you. What do you value in life? In the end, that's what matters. She is survived by her husband, Gilberto Bermudez; children, Oralia Guzman, Rodolfo Bermudez, Angelica Parga, Carlos Bermudez, Daniel Bermudez, Margarita Bermudez, Gilberto Bermudez Jr., Ramon Bermudez, Nidia Branson and Eleonor Bermudez. She's also survived by 23 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 5 sisters and 1 brother. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA. Please send donations to your local SPCA to care for countless animals that need our love.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 13, 2019
