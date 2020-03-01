|
|
Francisco A. Calderon, 71, of Calexico, CA passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Francisco was born on April 8, 1948. He worked at Winston Tires and then for the EDD in Calexico. He then ended up working at Centinela State Prison for over 20 years. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Calderon in Calexico, CA; daughters, Corinne Garcia of San Diego, CA and Priscilla Applegate of Tucson, AZ; 2 grandchildren, Andrew and Isabella Garcia. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico, CA. A Mass will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Father Jose Sosa officiating, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 1, 2020