

Francisco Guerrero, 54, of Imperial passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born on April 14, 1966 in Brawley, CA. Kico had a love for architecture and was employed as a draftsmen for over 20 years. However, many in the community knew him for his passion for music. Beginning his DJ career since his early high school years, he eventually started his own company Desert Prosound and Lighting serving the Imperial County for many years. He enjoyed the sport of baseball rooting for the San Diego Padres and yet supporting his daughter's love for the opposing team the Los Angeles Dodgers. Recently, this past year he signed up to be the assistant coach on his daughter's softball team, Desert Force for Imperial Valley Girls Softball League (IVGSL). Kico was a loving and caring family man. A devoted husband and father. The funny Uncle who loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. Never a dull moment. He inherited his comedic traits from his father, Armando, who always referred to him as "El Principe" aka "The Prince" as he was his only son. His spontaneity and silly jokes always brought joy and laughter to those around him. He had a big heart and always supported his family, friends and the community. Kico was full of life with so much more to give. A kind and loving soul gone to soon leaving an emptiness in our hearts that can never be filled. We will love you and cherish you always. Francisco was preceded in death by his mother, Rosa M. Guerrero; grandmother, Enriqueta Martinez and mother-in-law, Maria Ofelia Ruiz. He is survived by his wife, Veronica R. Guerrero and daughter, Jazmin A. Guerrero of Imperial, CA; father, Armando M. Guerrero of Brawley, CA; father-in- law, Carmelo G. Ruiz of El Centro, CA; sisters, Susana (Susie) Guerrero and Connie Guerrero of Brawley, CA and Rosie (Francisco) Garcia of Norwalk, CA; nephew, Armando Guerrero, of Yuma, AZ; nieces, Krystal Guerrero and Vyaunka Guerrero of Yuma, AZ and Cassandra Guerrero of Moreno Valley, CA; great-nephews and nieces, Nathanael, Layla, David, Nicolas and Leonardo. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Burial will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley and will be officiated by Father Andrew Kunambi. The family understands that visiting may be difficult due to the virus, but if you choose to come, please bring a mask to wear and maintain social distance.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store