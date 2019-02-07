

Francisco (Frank) Gonzales, 35, of Calexico passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019 after a long battle with Cancer in San Diego. Born in Santa Clara, CA moved to Calexico at the age of 5. He went to Rockwood Elementary School Kinder-6th grade, De Anza Jr. High and Graduated Calexico High school in 2002. Francisco loved to spend time with his sister, parents, cousins, aunts, uncles, grandmother and friends. He was an outgoing, caring, loving, supporting person. Whoever met Francisco knows what a beautiful person he was and always worrying about others. Francisco worked at GCAM center in Calexico as a phlebotomist, employed for more than 5 years. his hobbies were make up artist, home interior decorator and party planner. He is survived by his mother, Isabel R. Gonzales of Calexico; father, Ascencion "Chon" Gonzales of Calexico; sister, Andrea R. Gonzales (29 years old) of Calexico; brother, Carlos Gonzales (44 years old) of Salinas, CA. Visitation and Rosary will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary 1820 N. Imperial Ave, Calexico, CA 92231. Mass will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary