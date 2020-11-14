

Francisco Javier Leal, 63, of Calexico, CA passed away on November 5, 2020 at 1am. He left peacefully with his wife and two daughters by his side. Francisco was born on December 16, 1956 in Mexicali, B.C. MX. He is survived by wife Maria Leal of Calexico CA; children, Jose Leal of Texas, Claudia Montanez of Texas, Francisco Leal JR of California, Krystle Loveall of Missouri. His eight grandchildren; sisters, Trinidad Zavala, Guadalupe Moreno, Martha Leal, Esperanza Leal and Rita Leal. Celebration of Life will be held on November 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at 147 Banagas CT, Calexico CA 92231. It was his wish to be cremated; to be remembered by the memories we hold of him with joy and love.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store