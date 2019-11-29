Home

FRANCISCO L. "FRANK" SALAZAR


1959 - 2019
FRANCISCO L. "FRANK" SALAZAR Obituary

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Francisco "Frank" L. Salazar passed away on November 11, 2019, at the age of 60. Services will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at Hems Brothers Mortuary Chapel in El Centro from 6 to 9 p.m. Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Parish in El Centro at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Mr. Salazar was born September 22, 1959, in Mexicali, MX. Frank was raised in Westmorland. He loved fishing and watching his favorite football team the Raiders. He was a great man with a huge heart and loved helping others. Frank is survived by a loving wife of 35 years, Gracie Salazar; daughter, Elena Canchola and son-in-law, Gustavo Canchola; son, Frank A. Salazar; sisters and brother, Alejandrina Meza (Fernando), Sandra Murillo (Manuel), Maria Crabtree (Charles), Alvaro Salazar (Angie); and many nieces; nephews and the Leon family in-laws.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 29, 2019
