Calvary Chapel El Centro
1923 Austin Rd
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-0336
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Chapel
1923 Austin Road
El Centro, CA
FRANCISCO MARTIN TERAN


1969 - 2019
FRANCISCO MARTIN TERAN Obituary

Then they heard a loud voice saying to them, "Come up here" and they went up to heaven... On Sunday, August 4, 2019 Francisco Martin Teran, loving father to Francisco Martin Teran Jr. passed away in his home at the age of 50. Francisco was born on March 6, 1969 in El Centro to Emma Escalante. Francisco, was a Charismatic, outgoing and loving person, who would do anything for his family and friends. He would instill a welcoming, joyful feeling to everyone he spoke to. It would seem impossible to walk away from him without feeling you gained a friend. Francisco was preceded in death by his mother, Emma Escalante. He is survived by his son, Franciso Martin Teran Jr.; brother, Alberto Teran; sisters, Esther Lopez, Elena Johnson and numerous aunt's, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Chapel, 1923 Austin Road, El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 18, 2019
