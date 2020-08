Francisco Orozco Tafolloa, 90, of Calexico, CA passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Francisco was born on May 30, 1930 in Cerrito Colorado, Municipio Villamar, Michuacan Mexico. On 1950 he married Prajedis Orozco Oliveros in Cerrito Colorado Michuacan Mexico. He is survived by children: Norberto Orozco of Woodland, California, Maria de Carmen Orozco of Calexico, California, Hector Orozco of Calexico, California, Rodrigo Orozco of Calexico, California, Juventina Martinez of Mentone, California, Tomasa Orozco Hernandez, of Porterville California, Maria Cecilia Orozco, of Mesa, California, Samuel Orozco of Porterville, California; 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 8 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA.



