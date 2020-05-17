

Frank Arviso, 75, passed away at his home in Wildwood, Missouri. Frank excelled in baseball in Central Union High school here in El Centro, CA which earned him a scholarship to college. He coached the boy's baseball league in MO, as well, as his daughters Nicole and Carly's girls' softball league. The boys league (now men) have reached out to Franks family after hearing of his passing. Frank was a jokester when he was young and thankfully, he never grew out of it. He always had a smile or grin. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jenny Arviso and father, John Oscar Arviso and brother, Ray Arviso. He is survived by his wife of many years, Sherry Arviso; children, Devin Arviso, Frank Arviso, Carly Arviso Spradling, Nicole Arviso Holmes and Kristina Toto; numerous grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother, David Arviso; sisters, Mary Arviso Vigne and Ada Arviso Isbell. There will be a memorial for Frank in Wildwood, MO after the coronavirus is over.





