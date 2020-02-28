|
Francisco F. Beltran, 55, of Imperial passed away on February 5, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1964 in El Centro and later married Sonia Diaz. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Basilio Jr. and Esteban Beltran. Frank is survived by his parents, Basilio and Margarita Beltran; wife, Sonia; children, Trini (Cito) Retutal, Frankie (Vanessa) Beltran, Marie (Ralph) Salazar and Emilio Beltran; brothers, Jose (Lily) and Albert (Martha) Beltran and his grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 6 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony's Church in Imperial. Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church in Imperial and will be officiated by Father Alex Aquino. Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020