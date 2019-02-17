

Frank C. Boni was born in Opelousas, Louisiana on October 23, 1924 to Joseph and Fannie Boni. He passed away on February 9, 2019 at the age of 94. His siblings of three brothers and two sisters made up his family. At the age of 17, World War II started and Frank enlisted with the U.S. Navy, only with his mother's permission. He served his country for the next six years. He was an electrician on a mine sweeper and also on the U.S.S George Breemen. The service allowed him to travel all over the world. Through those travels, he encountered countless adventures which he loved to share with others. After being discharged from the Navy, he relocated to San Diego where he met the love of his life, Adele. They were married in 1947 and shared 64 years of happiness together. Cheryle, Robert and Arlene, their three children, completed the family. Frank moved his family to the Imperial Valley in 1953 to work for the Atlas Fence Company. When the company closed, Frank opened his own company, Imperial Fence Co. All his life he was a hard-working man and was truly admired by all he met. Frank was a member of the Elks Club for over 50 years and served a term as Exalted Ruler. He was also a member of Ducks Unlimited and the Rotary Club. He loved all of nature's gifts and donated many hours building fences and kennels for the local Humane Society and Lula Belle's. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Adele; son, Robert; grandson, Michael and son-in-law, Doug Johnston. He is survived by loved ones who will miss him: brother, Jim Boni; daughters, Cheryle and Arlene; grandson, Kevin Johnston, Kane and Kolo Aikau Boni; granddaughters, Maile and Christine; great-grandson, Matthew Aikau Phillips; great-granddaughters, Mylinda Ipson and Piilani Phillips and great-great-granddaughter, Rhea Ipson. Viewing will be at Hems Bros. Mortuary on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Burial will be on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Frank's name to Dee's Rescue, 941 W. Evan Hewes Hwy, El Centro, CA 92243. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary