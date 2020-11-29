

Frank Chief Contreras, longtime resident of Brawley passed away unexpectedly in his home on November 5, 2020. He was born on December 13, 1946. Graduate of BUHS, he was a former U.S. Marine and Vietnam Veteran. He married Esperanza Soto in April 1968. Frank achieved a 36-year career with the Brawley Fire Department, 19 of which he served as Fire Chief before his retirement in December 2011. Frank was preceded in death by his parents Rito and Frances Contreras. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Esperanza Contreras; their children Frank (Kristin) Contreras, Ramona (Thomas) Gieck, Arthur (Morgan) Contreras; and daughter Candice (Justin) Mitchell; grandchildren Lauren Gieck, Cruz and Alex Contreras, and Mikaela and Cadence Mitchell; siblings Rito Contreras II, Rosie Aguilar, Lucy Contreras, Betty Gutierrez, Barbara Perez, and Jennie Chavez. Frank enjoyed shopping, fishing and spent most of his adult life serving his and surrounding communities. He served in the Knights of Columbus, holding multiple and numerous positions at the local, district, and State levels. At the time of his passing, he was serving as Financial Secretary-Council 2130, a District Marshal, and California State Council First Responders Chairman. Services will include viewing from 6 to 9 pm on December 2, 2020 with rosary at 7 pm at Frye Chapel Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on December 3, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley, followed by burial with military and firefighter honors at Riverview Cemetery.



