|
|
Frank Pacheco Montes Jr., passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 at his home in Heber, CA surrounded by his family and close friends. Frank was born in Phoenix, AZ on November 6, 1953 to Maria Julia Pacheco Montes and Francisco Martinez Montes. He grew up in Brawley and graduated from Brawley Union High School in 1972. He later attended UCSD and graduated California State University Northridge with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Science later earning his teaching credential. He taught Junior High in Heber, CA and was a history and social science teacher at Calexico High School for 25 years, retiring in 2009. He was a devoted teacher who dedicated countless years helping Calexico High school in computer technology. He also taught many years for Imperial Valley College External Campus and S.E.R. Jobs for Progress. Frank married Ana Medina Montes (Huerta) in 1996 and they celebrated 23 years of marriage on November 23, 2019. Frank loved to work outdoors tending to his roses and fruit trees. He enjoyed photography, cooking, singing, listening to music, working with computers and playing with his beloved cats Felix and Lexi. Franks great sense of humor earned him many loyal friends throughout the years. Many of his students considered Frank their teacher and mentor. They credited him with giving them the tools necessary to be successful in their professional careers and life in general. He was preceded in death by his father, Francisco M. Montes in 1998; and his brother, Pedro Montes in 2015. He is survived by his wife, Ana Medina Montes; son, Frank X. Montes III; stepson, Gerardo J. Huerta; mother, Maria Julia Montes; sisters, Maria Trejo (Robert), Angie Hernandez, Terri Montes Rangel (Armando), Matilde Montes (Raymundo Herrera), Leticia Montes (Antonio Riquelme) and Mary Jessie Montes; brother, Enrique Montes and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020