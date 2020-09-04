Frank Villagran, 71, of Brawley, CA passed away on July 28, 2020 of natural causes in Brawley. Frank was a loving son, father, grandfather, and friend. Hes been a resident of Brawley his whole life. He graduated Brawley Union High School and worked as a butcher for 15+ years. He also worked for the U.S. Wildlife Fish & Game department for several years. Frank was a loyal Denver Broncos fan and known for his great humor and sense of style. He will deeply be missed and live forever in our hearts. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Villagran Sr.; mother, Socorro Villagran and daughter, Geraldine Villagran. Frank is survived by his daughters, Claudia (Manuel) Robles of Imperial, CA and Veronica Butler of Imperial, CA. He leaves behind five grandchildren; brothers, Joe Villagran and David Villagran; sisters, Margie Camillo, Irene Flores and Eva Pauley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Burial will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. and can be viewed via zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85052368897?pwd=Wk5Fd1RBUFAxekdGV3NERkl0NGtCZz09
with Passcode: 09102020.