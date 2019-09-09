Home

Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
1947 - 2019
FRED EARL DOUGLAS Sr. Obituary

Fred Earl Douglas Sr, passed away in his home in El Centro, CA at the age of 72 on August 31, 2019. Services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary 1975 South Fourth Street, El Centro California 92243. He was born on July 24, 1947 to Mary Garcia Douglas and JC Douglas. Fred was born in raised in Ardmore, Oklahoma. He attended Douglass High School in Ardmore and graduated in 1965. He then join the United States Army and served until 1969. He married Mayandandra Smith on October 18, 1969. To their union they had 2 sons Fred Douglas Jr. of Oklahoma and J.C. Douglas of El Centro. Fred worked for the United States Postal Center in El Centro, CA for 43 years until he retired in 2007. He was a member of Heil Street Church of Christ, until he was called home. Fred leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Mayandandra; son, Fred Douglas Jr. (Madeline), son, JC Douglas; daughter -in-law, Ofelia Douglas who diligently took care of him until the end ; 13 grandchildren, 6 great- grandchildren, sister, Telina Faye Douglas of Ardmore Oklahoma; brothers, Gary Douglas of Ardmore Oklahoma, Billy Joe Douglas Sr. of Ardmore Oklahoma and Lawrence Douglas Sr. of Ardmore Oklahoma. host of nieces, nephews family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Martina Albert, Cecelia Ann Lewis and Georgia Mae Douglas; Two brothers CJ Douglas and Micheal Douglas that died 5 days before him.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 9, 2019
