FRED GRANADOS
1928 - 2020
Fred Granados (Freddie) passed away on May 2, 2020. Fred graduated from Central Union High School in 1946. He served in the Korean War and worked for the United States Postal Service for 40 years. He was involved in his community through sports and recreational activities that included umpiring and coaching. He managed a woman's softball team (CB Ranches) and served on the El Centro Recreation Commission. Fred was inducted to the Imperial Valley Baseball Network Hall of Fame in 2015. He was also a longtime parishioner and usher at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Centro. He was preceded in death by his father, Felipe; mother, Mary; sister, Lupe Singh and brother, Herman Granados. Fred is survived by his wife, Esther of 67 years; his four children, Fred, David, Rebecca (Brian) Brownlee and Richard (Veronica) Granados. He was adored by his 4 grandchildren Ashely (Nick) Kingston, Brianna (Justin) Wamsley, Richie and Alicia Granados. He also had 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Christina Samra, Virginia (Mel) Valenzuela, Vicki (Joe) Duran, Robert and Beatrice (Angel) Somera, along with many nephews and nieces. We want to thank his caregivers America Carrillo and Maria Torres for their endless love and support. Graveyard services are on May 14, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro. Due to Covid-19, the services at this time are private and limited to immediate family only, but will announce a celebration of life at a later date.


Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Graveside service
Evergreen Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Fred was my Little League coach for couple of years back in the 70s. A truly kind and sweet man. My condolences to Richard and David and the rest of the family.
CHARLIE NICHOLS
May 12, 2020
Our Condolences and prayers go out to Esther and the entire Granados family. Mr. Granados will always be remembered for being a kind soul and a man who by example taught so many of us the fundamentals of hard work and integrity. He was a role model for the practice of the love and principles of his faith. May Gods love comfort you in your time of loss and ease your pain.
Christensen
Friend
May 11, 2020
o sad to hear the news. when i arrived in the valley in 1973 freddy was one of the first people i met. he was always ready to help with advice, etc in any area. later, mrs. granados can to work at lincoln school. heaven is a richer place now that freddy resides there, and may mrs. granados, richard & veronica and the entire family be comforted by that thought.
jonathan driffill
Friend
