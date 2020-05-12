

Fred Granados (Freddie) passed away on May 2, 2020. Fred graduated from Central Union High School in 1946. He served in the Korean War and worked for the United States Postal Service for 40 years. He was involved in his community through sports and recreational activities that included umpiring and coaching. He managed a woman's softball team (CB Ranches) and served on the El Centro Recreation Commission. Fred was inducted to the Imperial Valley Baseball Network Hall of Fame in 2015. He was also a longtime parishioner and usher at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Centro. He was preceded in death by his father, Felipe; mother, Mary; sister, Lupe Singh and brother, Herman Granados. Fred is survived by his wife, Esther of 67 years; his four children, Fred, David, Rebecca (Brian) Brownlee and Richard (Veronica) Granados. He was adored by his 4 grandchildren Ashely (Nick) Kingston, Brianna (Justin) Wamsley, Richie and Alicia Granados. He also had 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Christina Samra, Virginia (Mel) Valenzuela, Vicki (Joe) Duran, Robert and Beatrice (Angel) Somera, along with many nephews and nieces. We want to thank his caregivers America Carrillo and Maria Torres for their endless love and support. Graveyard services are on May 14, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro. Due to Covid-19, the services at this time are private and limited to immediate family only, but will announce a celebration of life at a later date.





