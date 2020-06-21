Freddy Joe Pierce, 81, of Imperial, CA passed away of Alzheimer's Disease on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Imperial, CA. Freddy was born on February 12, 1939 in Yuma, AZ. Freddy was a Choctaw Indian. He was a proud Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era. He worked in the agriculture industry his entire life, from fruits and melons to hay and alfalfa. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, known for his filleting skills and backyard fish fry's. On July 26, 1968 he married Anna Pearl Eeds in El Centro, CA. In 1972 Fred made his home Imperial, CA with his wife and raised 3 daughters. Freddy was a member of the American Legion. He was also an animal lover. You'd most likely see him sitting on his porch with his dogs right next to him. Freddy had a great sense of humor and was fun to be around, he'd always have a joke for you. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred Monroe and Delia Helen (Pebsworth) Pierce; siblings Delia Mae Lyons, Freddie Bell Reed, Ruthie Arizona Watkins, Frankie Eugene (Alva Earline) Pierce; and grandson Justin Casey Peraza. He is survived by his wife Anna Pierce; daughters Brenda K. Pierce, Michelle (John) Lydick, Deiona (Hector) Solares and brother Johnny Leo (LaVonne) Pierce; several nephews and nieces; great-godchildren; grand -children and pups Molly and Olive. A celebration will take place in September at the family home. The family suggests memorials go to The Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jun. 21, 2020.