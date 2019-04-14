Services Hems Brothers Mortuary 1975 S 4Th St El Centro , CA 92243 (760) 352-5661 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Hems Brothers Mortuary 1975 S 4Th St El Centro , CA 92243 View Map Service 10:00 AM Christ Community Church El Centro , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for FREDERICK DICKEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? FREDERICK EUGENE DICKEY

Fred E. Dickey, 79, a long-time resident of El Centro passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, with his family in attendance after a short illness at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Brawley, Calif. He was born on August 30, 1939, the second of seven children, to Leonard and Jessie Dickey of Holtville. Fred attended school in Holtville. He started at Sunset Springs then went Pine Union Elementary and graduated from Holtville Union High School, in the class of 1958. He attended Imperial Valley College for a while before joining the National Guard. He then moved to San Diego and worked in a company that made marble tabletops. This is about the time he met Carol Audrey McGuire and knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. They were married March 23, 1962, and moved to Brawley for a while before they bought their first home in El Centro where they raised their three children. Fred started and owned a Harobed business for several years, hauling hay. After selling his business, he then went to work for Clendenin Boat Sales as Shop Manager for a few years. He then had an opportunity to change his career path. Fred went to work for Sun Life Insurance and then Allstate where he successfully ran his business, Dickey Insurance Services for 40 years before passing the torch to his daughter in 2002 when he retired. Even though he enjoyed retirement, Fred could often be found visiting the office. Other business ventures included helping his son, start his roofing business, Imperial Foam Co. Fred and Carol had a full life in retirement. Every summer, they traveled to New Mexico, where they enjoyed working and developing a home on their beautiful and scenic property. They visited throughout the year with their children and their families in San Diego, and Sacramento. They both liked to walk and could be seen around the neighborhood enjoying the early mornings and cool afternoons. Also spending time as a family in the desert camping, riding quads and motorcycles. Fred had many hobbies. Fishing in Loreto and San Diego with family. Hunting with friends in the Chocolate Mountains, Colorado, and Missouri. Shooting at the Rosarita Muzzleloaders Range where he was part owner. Fred was also a member of the Mt. Signal Black Powder Club. He was a hobby arborist, growing plants and trees from seed. Some of his pine tree seedlings were donated to local cemeteries. Many of the plants he grew were transplanted to the Rosarita Range and remain there still. Fred's creative talents included drawing from a young age entertaining family with detailed animals and cartoon characters. Which he later made come to life through wood-working. Self-taught he designed and built many projects around the house also many shelves, furniture, gates, playhouses, and toys. Friends and family will remember his great sense of humor and funny jokes. Fred was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and the Loyal Order of Moose. Fred was a loving husband, father, devoted son, brother and great friend. He was thoughtful, caring and dependable; our "Go To" person for advice, comfort or just to be there. He loved and was loved. He will be missed until we meet again. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Franklin Dickey, his parents, Leonard and Jessie Dickey, his Parents-in-law, Paul and Isabel McGuire. Brothers, Meredith and Wayne Dickey. Brothers-in-law Mickey and Ronnie McGuire and Leon Hoyt, sister-in-law, Helma Dickey. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol, of 57 years; Daughter, Julie Lynn (Brian) Oliver of El Centro; Son, Russell Brian (Dee) Dickey of San Diego; daughter-in law, Yekatrina (Robert) Dickey of West Sacramento, Ca. brother, Leland Dickey of Oklahoma City; Sisters, Carolynn Dickey California; Janet (Leon) Hoyt; and Leoria (Wes) Moore of Texas. Grandchildren: Shalynn (Ryan) Cooper, Kady (Ryan) Jones, Chase Oliver, Scott Thomas, Courtney Meza, Brian Dickey, and Nathan Dickey. Great Grandchildren: Ray Jr., Aubrey, Roylee, Reilynn, Isabella, Avery, Everett, Ozzy. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held April 23, 2019, from 6 to 9pm at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, Ca. Services will be held April 24, 2019 at 10am at Christ Community Church in El Centro, Ca. Burial will follow at Evergreen cemetery in El Centro, Ca. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 14, 2019