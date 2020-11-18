

Gabriel Arvizu Moralez, 49, of Brawley, CA passed away to cancer, on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Brawley, CA. Gabriel was born on November 25, 1970 in Bakersfield, CA. Gabriel was an Equipment Operator. He was preceded in death by Father Robert Moralez. He is survived by daughter Ciara Marie Moralez of Brawley, CA; step-son, Richard Chacon Jr. of San Diego, CA ; fiance Frances Booboo Chacon of Brawley, CA; brother Elbert Julius Moralez of Yuma, AZ; mother Mary Arvizu Rivas of Yuma, AZ; step-father Joseph Rivas of Yuma, AZ; maternal grandmother Maria Delia Arvizu of Riverside, CA; extended family: niece Jalissa Rojas (Angel Rojas) and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation and memorial service, officiated by Pastor Frank Garcia, will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Frye Chapel in Brawley.



