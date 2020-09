Gabriel Diaz Ravia, 69, of El Centro, CA passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Gabriel was born on August 24, 1951 in Mexico. He married Elvira Diaz on October 1971 in King City, CA. He is survived by his wife, Elvira Diaz; children Ernesto Diaz, Gabriel Diaz, Sylvia Quines and Juan Diaz; 4 grandsons; 5 granddaughters and 5 great-grandsons. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store