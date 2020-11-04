

Gabriela "Gabby" Gomez, passed away peacefully in her sisters arms on September 30, 2020. She was born in 1962 in El Centro, Ca and raised in Calexico, Ca. Gabby, who was born with Down Syndrome, lived a full and extraordinary life and like many Down individuals, was very affectionate and loving. She loved social interactions, singing and dancing. Gabby gave her family a special perspective on life and was the pride and joy of her mother, who cared for her well into her seventies until her own health began to deteriorate. Most recently Gabby was cared for by her sister, whom she loved immensely. Gabriela Gomez was a strong and optimistic woman and was an inspiration to everyone who had the opportunity to know her. She never allowed Down Syndrome to stop her or hold her back, Gabby was the strongest, smartest and most beautiful woman anyone could ever know. Your family thanks you so much Gabby! We are all so proud of you and we miss you so much. Thank you for the glorious moments you gave us. None of us will ever forget the way you made strength look so easy. Gabby was preceded in death by her father Jose Gomez (Cheche). She leaves behind her mother Teresa Burgos Gomez; sister Terry Gomez (Berry) and brother Jose Gomez(Bobo). Gabby entered heaven at 58 years old. Viewing will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico, Ca from 6 to 8 p.m. Holy Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Calexico on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico.



