Wednesday, May 29, 2019
8:30 AM
Miramar National Cemetery
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Shadow Mountain Community Church Event Center
GARY D. SMITH


1938 - 2019
GARY D. SMITH Obituary

Gary D. Smith, 80, of Alpine, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in San Diego, CA. Gary was born on September 30, 1938 in San Diego, CA. After his time in the Army, Gary moved to the Central Valley with his family, and eventually to the Imperial Valley, where he worked for Holly Sugar, Security Pacific Bank, and later for himself as a contractor. He is survived by his wife, Sue; daughters, Kaydie Berg and Sherri Medlin; son-in-law, Rick Medlin; grandchildren, Kayla Berg and Thomas Medlin. A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Ray Benton officiating at Shadow Mountain Community Church Event Center. Burial will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Miramar National Cemetery. The family suggests donations be made to Scripps Health Foundation, P.O. Box 2669, La Jolla, CA 92038-2669. Please note In memory of Gary Smith, and direct any Scripps gifts to either Scripps Clinic cardiology or stem cell transplant.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 26, 2019
