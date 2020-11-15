

Gary died peacefully at his home at the age of 76. He was born and raised in El Centro CA. He graduated from Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff AZ where he met his wife Peggy, who was from Brawley CA. After serving in the Army, in Viet Nam, the family moved to the Fresno CA area, where they raised 4 incredible children, mostly in the Madera Ranchos area. He was a great dad, always very involved in any activities they were in. He was a good friend, quietly helping friends and strangers when he could. Gary loved to garden and never lost his wonder of nature. He spent his whole life in agriculture, starting at an early age, helping his dad on the family farm, later becoming a PCA, and ending his career at USDA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Marjorie Smith; his step-father Benny Derrick, and his brother Wesley. He leaves behind his wife Peggy; his children Amy and Beth, and Wesley's children Patrick and Rochelle and 4 of the "smartest grandchildren in the world."



