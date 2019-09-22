|
Gary Heineke, 80, of El Centro passed away on September 15, 2019 of natural causes. He was born on June 10, 1939 in York, NE to George and Jennie (Dey) Heineke. Gary married Sarah Beachler on July 7, 1957 in Gresham, NE. Gary worked in steel fabrication for over 50 years. In the last 10 plus years of his career, he bought the company he had worked for and became the owner and operator of G.W. Heineke Co. Inc. He was responsible for many of the steel structures throughout the Imperial Valley and beyond. Gary was known for his big heart, generosity and humorous personality. He was truly loved and will be severely missed by his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Gary is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sarah Heineke; daughters, Mitzi LePere (Kyle) and Jolene Brown (Perry); grandchildren, Kaylene Schuh (Blake), Jay LePere, Joel LePere (Anna), Jordan Brown and Jacob Brown; great-grandchild, Charlie Schuh; caregiver/friend extraordinaire, Rosalyn De La Mora and beloved dog Fluffy. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Evangelical -Lutheran Church, 768 West Holt Ave El Centro and will be officiated by Rev. Doug Griebenaw. A memorial may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019