|
|
Genoveva Cuevas passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born Genoveva Licon on January 3, 1934 in Yuma, AZ. The daughter of Thomas and Aurora Licon. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Carmen Avila, Ignacio, Thomas, Gloria Licon and Manuel Licon. She is survived by former husband, Pedro Cuevas; sister, Guadalupe Licon of Vista, CA; daughters, Carmen Williams of Martinsburg WV, Dora Alicia Frem and Eva Vindiola of Calexico, CA; five grandchildren and five great- grandchildren. Final services will on April 3, 2019 at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 11 a.m.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 31, 2019