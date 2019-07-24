

George A. Bernal Sr., 96, of El Centro, CA passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. George was born on January 12, 1923 in San Dimas, Durango, Mexico. He married Maria Luz Bernal on January 8, 1956 in Nogales, Sonora, MX. He retired in 1986 from Central Union High School District after 25 years of service, then worked at Imperial Valley College temporarily as Head of maintenance and grounds. After his experience in the Cursillo de Cristienidad at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish he became actively involved in the Cursillo retreats by presenting, singing and mentoring participants. He also led and directed the choir and various youth groups within the church. For many years he offered the mananitas in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrations. He was preceded in death by son, Peter Bernal; wife, Maria Luz Bernal; brother, Miguel Bernal; father, Ernesto Bernal and mother Guadalupe Coronel Bernal. He is survived by sons, Ernesto Bernal of El Centro and George Bernal of Imperial; daughters, Lupe Belandres of San Diego and Lucy Hernandez of San Antonio, TX; 13 grandchildren, eight great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 6 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro, CA. Mass will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 8 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 24, 2019