

George Larry Hilburn, 84, passed peacefully on September 11, 2020 with his family by his side. George was born on January 15,1936, to Claude Hilburn and Maude Anthony of Piedmont, AL. After joining the military, Mr. Hilburn was assigned to Brawley, CA where he met his beloved wife Eunice Hilburn. No one who met George Larry Hilburn forgot his infectious passion for all things he did throughout the community. Whether he was your bus driver at Mulberry school, or your Sunday school teacher at Valley Baptist Church, he always remained one thing and that was an utterly amazing man. George Larry Hilburn was an honorable service man in the United States Navy from 1955-1984. He held the title of Aviation Machinist's Mate First Class. George Larry Hilburn achieved many honors in his time in the military such as the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct, and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea). George Larry Hilburn showed great pride in serving in the military and was a great example of true patriotism. He was preceded in death by father Claude Hilburn; mother Maude Anthony; brother Edsel Hilburn; sister Rita Davis and sister Janet Gail Hilburn. He is survived by his beloved wife Eunice Hilburn of Brawley, CA; children and spouses, Larry Daniel Hilburn of Brawley, CA, Rhonda Denise Counce (Karl) of Imperial, CA, and Paul Michael Hilburn (Tina) of Beaumont, CA; grandchildren Kyleen Lopez (Brenden) of Imperial, CA; Danielle Seeger (Blake) of Imperial, CA; Chelsey Ochoa (Jason) of Japan; Kyle Counce of Imperial, CA; Kian Counce of San Diego, CA; Kyler Counce of San Diego, CA; Shelby Villavicencio (Jerry) of Reno, NV; Michael Hilburn of Beaumont, CA, Christopher of Hilburn Beaumont, CA; Ashley Hilburn of El Centro, CA; Allie Hilburn of Beaumont, CA; sisters Wanda Anthony of Piedmont, AL, and Lisa Hilburn of Piedmont, AL; 7 great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many other adoring family. A Military service with Navy honors, will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA.



