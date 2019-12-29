|
|
Georgia Hartsock entered into rest, surrounded by her family December 20, 2019. Georgia was born on December 13, 1933 in Honobia, OK to Goldie and Dave. She grew up one of three sisters living between Oklahoma and California. She attended Westmorland Elementary School and Brawley High School. She played softball and worked on the staff of the yearbook. She married Allen Hartsock in 1952 and graduated from Brawley High in 1954. Together they raised four sons David, Scott, Roy and Bruce in Imperial. They also took on another son informally in Mark Bohannan as they eagerly embraced he and his family as part of their own. She was an attentive and accommodating wife and mother, even peeling the fresh tomatoes in her dishes, because thats how Allen liked them. She was an expert seamstress, frequently sewing clothes for her nieces and special friends, including several wedding dresses. She especially enjoyed making cute little girls clothes since she only had boys. She had a keen eye for interior decorating and skill in planning remodels and building projects. If Georgia could envision it, Allen could build it. Their partnership benefitted the entire family. They were always willing to assist each endeavor, from closing in carports, to re-roofing structures, or adding new rooms or fences to homes. If you wanted one person to be with you on a walk-through or home inspection, it was Georgia. Georgia also exhibited a giftedness in helping others with selecting furniture, fabrics, decor. She would walk behind the buyer, carefully watching the things that caught their eye then making selections that fit the bill perfectly. Her can-do attitude allowed many friends and family to repurpose furniture as her skills included upholstery. In her younger years Georgia busied herself caring for neighborhood children. In 1970 she decided to find work outside the home, and joined the Imperial Unified School District in the business office. Then in 1978 she moved to Brawley Union High School District as the chief business official where she spent 11 years before retiring 12/31/1991. When the boys were young, vacations often involved camping trips with the families of Bob and Eunice Koon, Doris and Charles Pate, Allens sisters, and all eleven children. Grandma and Grandpa Hartsock came along too. Both before and after retirement Allen and Georgia enjoyed travels to Mexico, Hawaii, Tahiti, the Caribbean, and many European Countries. In 1982, Allen and Georgia built a home in Pinetop, Arizona, which provided a summer retreat capped off by having a view of a US Forest from their back deck. They liked to leave Imperial in May and live in Pinetop until October, returning to Imperial, for the winters. They always welcomed extended family and friends for a visit whenever asked if they had room, which there always was. Georgia is preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Goldie, her son David Hartsock, her sister Marilyn Warren, her in-laws Myrle and Fern Hartsock, her brother-in-law Charles Pate, nieces Julie (Warren) Molholt, Jennifer (Warren) Van Valkenburg, Kari (Stegall) Owens and nephews Roger Warren and Wesley Lambe. Georgia is survived by her husband of 67 years, Allen Hartsock, sons & spouses Scott (Vickie), Roy (Les), Bruce (Laura), Mark (Denise) Bohannan, grandchildren David, Ross (Brooke), Aaron (Melanie), Brianna, Brynn (Troy Darby), Benjamin Hartsock, Josh (Sarah), Jacob, Hannah (Louie Valenzuela) Cooley, Shavonne (Don Borchardt), Elliot (Jennifer) Fortin and Michael (Laura) Bohannan, great-grandchildren Harper, Quinn, and Eden Hartsock, Lincoln, Locklyn, Kayleigh and Danika Darby, Jocelyn, Jameson and Jaxsynn Cooley, Areli, Emma, Eden Valenzuela, Joe and Lucas Bohannan, sister Charlene Stegall, sisters/brothers-in-law, Eunice and Robert Koon, Doris Pate, John and Cathy Hartsock daughter-in-law Gloria Hartsock Fortin, and scads of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Markus Watson officiating, at Frye Chapel Mortuary in Brawley, CA. A private family service will be held for the burial. A reception will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Westmorland Community Presbyterian Church, 285 E 3rd, Westmorland, CA 92281. In lieu of flowers a donation in Georgia's name can be made to a .
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 29, 2019