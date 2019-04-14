Home

Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
GERALDINE IDA SANCHEZ Obituary

Geraldine Ida Sanchez, 80, of Imperial, CA passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Geraldine was born on August 21, 1938 in King City CA. She married Albert Sanchez on September 21, 1955 in Imperial, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Sanchez. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Jorge) Grijalva, Maria Obeso and Julie (Jeff) Turner; son, Albert (Susan) Sanchez; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Pearl Lopez of Salinas and Maricella of Vacaville; brothers, Carlos Zepeda of Rio Vista and Salvador Zepeda of Lodi and numerous nieces and nephews. Service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro with Chaplin Brent Sims officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 14, 2019
