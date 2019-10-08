Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Brawley, CA
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
GERARDO DIAZ


1932 - 2019
GERARDO DIAZ Obituary
Gerardo Diaz Moreno, 88, of Brawley, CA passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Gerardo was born on October 3, 1932 in La Piedad, Michoacan, MX. He married Francisca Leon Diaz on June 5, 1959 in Tijuana, MX. He is survived by his wife, Francisca Leon Diaz of Brawley, CA; sons, Gerardo Diaz Jr. of Vista, CA and Ventura Diaz of Brawley, CA; daughters, Irma Rangel of El Centro, CA and Irene Perez of Bonita, CA; sister, Vicenta Diaz of Michoacan, MX and 7 grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 8, 2019
