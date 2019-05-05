Services Rosary 10:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church 795 S. La Brucherie Rd. El Centro , CA View Map Send Flowers Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church 795 S. La Brucherie Rd. El Centro , CA View Map Burial 1:00 PM Miramar National Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for GIL PEREZ Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? GIL A. PEREZ

On Saturday, April 20, 2019, Gil A. Perez passed away peacefully at the age of 84 at UCSD Medical Center as he answered God's call at 8 p.m. during the Sacred Paschal Triduum with his wife Rae, and daughters Claire and Julie by his side, and surrounded by family. Gil was born on February 14, 1935 in Coachella, California to Juan and Cresencia Perez. He attended Coachella High School and San Diego State University, San Diego, CA. During college, Gil was called upon to serve his country as he was drafted into the United States Army and did so with great pride. After fulfilling his military duty and receiving an honorable discharge, he returned to SDSU and earned his degree in Business Administration, and completed graduate school. In 1965, Gil met the love of his life, Aurelia "Rae" Perez and they were married on February 19, 1966. Shortly thereafter, they relocated to El Centro, making the Imperial Valley their permanent home. Gil's commitment to public sector service and strong business background led him to work for the City of Calexico as the Finance Director. He later became the Assistant Superintendent of Business Services for the Calexico Unified School District, also served as Assistant Superintendent of Business Services for Berryessa Union School District, Santa Clara Unified School District and Perris Union High School District. His business expertise led him to create and serve on various committees. He founded the United Taxpayers of Imperial County on the foundation of "No Taxation without Representation." He served on various Bond Oversight Committees for local districts such as McCabe School District Measure G where he was involved in overseeing the construction of the gymnasium / multipurpose facility, Central Union High School District Measure K overseeing the expenditure of the Measure K Bond money for the construction, repair, and modernization of schools by the Central Union High School District in addition to other local school districts. He created and was the first Chairman of the Energy Consumers Advisory Committee for the Imperial Irrigation District. As a member of the El Centro Elks Club, Gil formed the first Memorial Day Ceremony honoring all military and those who sacrificed their life for their country over 15 years ago, which is now a annual event. As a member of the Calexico Rotary Club since 1975, he has always been a strong advocate for raising money with the Annual Crab Crack to provide educational scholarships. He was the driving force behind the creation of a mobile Cancer Unit that currently still serves families in rural areas without immediate access to medical care. Gil also served on the Imperial County Homeless Task Force. He was a true steward of helping anyone in need, those who were hungry, and serving his community. Gil is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Aurelia "Rae" Perez; his two daughters, Claire Diane Machado (Todd Machado), Julie Ann Perez-Rasco, (Galen Rasco); grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Rasco, Russell Rasco and Sofia Joy Machado. He also leaves to cherish his memory his loving sister, Julia Castro and brothers, Paul Perez and Jess Perez; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for May 11, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 795 S. La Brucherie Rd., El Centro, CA. Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Father Mark will officiate the ceremony. A reception will immediately follow at St. Mary's Catholic Church Parish Hall. Gil will be laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery on Monday, May 13th at 1 p.m. with Military honors. The family of Gil Perez would like to thank the UCSD Medical Center staff and all the medical teams for the tireless care, support and comfort provided while in the Surgical Intensive Care Trauma Unit. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries