Gilbert passed away peacefully at home in Lemon Grove on February 22, 2019. Gilbert was born in Calexico on November 28, 1934. He attended schools in Calexico and graduated Calexico High School in 1954. He served in the US Army and was stationed in Augsburg Germany serving for a time in the same company as his brother Richard. Gilbert was preceded in death by parents, Patricio and Elvira Montejano; wife, Kathryn; daughter, Patricia; brother, Robert and sister Patsy Velasquez. He is survived by brothers Richard, of Lemon Grove Art (Lydia) of Calexico, Carlos (Gloria) of Los Angeles, Humbert (Virginia) of Calexico; sisters, Elvira Higuera (Hugo) Ramona, Norma Irmen, Bakersfield, and two granddaughters and many nieces and nephews. He will be laid to rest with a military service at Miramar National Cemetery on April 26, 2019.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 24, 2019